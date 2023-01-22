Share:

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations across Punjab. According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 36 intelligence-based operations in province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which five alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. He said among the arrested terrorists were Muhammad Musa, a member of the banned organization Daesh, Abdul Hanan of Lashkar Jhangvi, Rahmat Ali of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and two members of Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Muawiya and Muhammad Arabi.

The spokesman said that three books, three receipt books, 64 pamphlets, 20 stickers of banned outfits, a mobile phone and 26710 rupees in cash had been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places, he said. Furthermore, during this week, a total of 458 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations, 21857 persons were checked, 97 suspects were arrested , 52 FIRs were registered and 25 recoveries were made. The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind the bars, he said.