Hamid Mir’s book ‘Speaking the Truth is Forbidden’ hits the shelves after 11 years

LAHORE - The re­nowned analyst, anchor, and colum­nist Hamid Mir’s book, “Speaking the Truth is Forbidden,” has been pub­lished. This book has been published by Pakistan’s well-known publisher Aks Publications, Temple Road, La­hore, with an attractive cover. The book consists of 700 large-sized pages and includes Hamid Mir’s analytical and thought-provoking columns. Hamid Mir’s book has been released after an eleven-year hiatus. Mir credits the publication of the book to Muhammad Fahad of “Aks Publications Lahore,” who diligently pursued its publication. Apart from the writings written during the re­strictions of November in 2021 and 2022, the title of my book of columns is “Speaking the Truth is Forbidden.” I thought this title might trouble Fa­had, but he was pleased upon seeing it, which means he is a courageous publisher, Mir said.