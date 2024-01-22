Hamid Mir’s book ‘Speaking the Truth is Forbidden’ hits the shelves after 11 years

LAHORE - The renowned analyst, anchor, and columnist Hamid Mir’s book, “Speaking the Truth is Forbidden,” has been published. This book has been published by Pakistan’s well-known publisher Aks Publications, Temple Road, Lahore, with an attractive cover. The book consists of 700 large-sized pages and includes Hamid Mir’s analytical and thought-provoking columns. Hamid Mir’s book has been released after an eleven-year hiatus. Mir credits the publication of the book to Muhammad Fahad of “Aks Publications Lahore,” who diligently pursued its publication. Apart from the writings written during the restrictions of November in 2021 and 2022, the title of my book of columns is “Speaking the Truth is Forbidden.” I thought this title might trouble Fahad, but he was pleased upon seeing it, which means he is a courageous publisher, Mir said.