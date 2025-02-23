QWP leader lauds Hayat Sherpao’s services for rights of Pakhtuns

Peshawar - Quami Watan Party (QWP) local leader Advocate Ibn-e-Amin Khan of Dheri Zardad has said that to overcome the existing deteriorated law and order situation, and to protect the constitutional rights of Pakhtuns, there is a dire need for the spirit and resilience of Shaheed Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao.

While talking to media persons here on Saturday, in connection with the anniversary of Ex-Governor Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao, Ibn-e-Amin said that Sherpao was a man of courage and strong character, who had boldly fought the constitutional battle for the rights of Pakhtuns and even sacrificed his life.

He added that to accomplish the incomplete mission of Hayat Sherpao, there is a need to raise a voice for the protection and welfare of the Pakhtun nation.

Advocate Ibn-e-Amin informed that a large number of party workers from all walks of life, including the student wing, the party’s lawyer forum, the women’s wing, and the religious minority wing, participated fully.

“The sacrifice of Hayat Sherpao was not for personal benefit; rather, he sacrificed his life for the province and the entire Pakhtun nation,” he maintained.

The , while emphasizing the need to ensure durable peace in the province, said that currently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing terrorism, with terrorist acts being reported on a daily basis. He added that due to these terrorist acts and target killings, a sense of discontent and uncertainty is spreading across the province.

Advocate Ibn-e-Amin also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been in the grip of terrorism for the last few decades, which has not only badly affected the economy of the province but also had a significant impact on the lives of common people. These situations have increased the poverty rate in the province, he said, and added that there would be no compromise on the rights of Pakhtuns.

He was quite optimistic that the next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be formed by the QWP, as the people of the province are with Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Sikandar Hayat Sherpao. He also said that the QWP leadership has the ability to establish durable peace in the province and pull it out of the existing crisis-like situation.