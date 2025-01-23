SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement

HYDERABAD - The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, has underscored the importance of prioritizing research across all agricultural domains to bolster the nation’s progress. During his visit to the Khairpur College of Agriculture and Management Sciences (KCA&MS) Khairpur, he emphasized the institution’s commitment to advancing studies in date palms, agricultural crops, fruits, vegetables, by-products, marketing, information technology, and management sciences. Addressing faculty and students, Dr. Siyal praised the establishment of cutting-edge classrooms, laboratories, and experimental centers at the college, which have significantly attracted student interest. He also highlighted the university’s launch of innovative degree programs and agribusiness awareness initiatives, and said, “These efforts are paving the way for a brighter future for our youth. The college is poised to become a cornerstone of education for aspiring students in the region.

The Principal of Khairpur College, Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, highlighted the continuous rise in admissions due to the availability of superior academic facilities, modern infrastructure, and a highly skilled faculty. “Within a short span, the college has evolved into a model institution, setting a benchmark for excellence,” he remarked.

The event also saw the participation of former Principal Dr. Syed Ali Raza Shah, Project Director Riaz Hussain Soomro, faculty members, and a large number of students. During his visit, the Vice Chancellor toured various academic and administrative departments, receiving briefings on ongoing activities and advancements.