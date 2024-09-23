Monday, September 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Polio drive in three specific KP districts from today

Monitoring Desk
September 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Polio vaccination campaign in three specific districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Tank, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan would kick off today (September 23), said a press release issued here by the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP.

During the campaign, around 672715 children below the age of five will be administered polio drops.

According to the total figure of targeted children, around 94457 are in Tank, 205532 in Lakki Marwat and 372726 in D I Khan.

Around 4547 number of teams of trained polio workers have been constituted for coverage of all the children.

A total of 4896 number of security personnel have been deputed for the security of the polio teams during the vaccination campaign.

In the first phase of polio vaccination started on September 9, 2024, a target of 6.425 million children was set for inoculation of preventive vaccine in 27 districts of the province.

Israel unleashes ‘heaviest’ strikes on southern Lebanon since Oct 8

In the meanwhile, first case of polio infection in KP during the current year has also been reported in a nine month old girl at Mohmand district.

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1727084450.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024