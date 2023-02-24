ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has launched an interactive online portal to facilitate doctors across the country.
According to a PMDC official, the Council started its registration portal as a priority after making all necessary arrangements for the transition from the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to the PMDC.
“We invite all the local graduates, who are approximately over 10,000 and waiting for their permanent registration for long, to apply online for registration.”
“These graduates”, he added, “waited for quite a long time to get themselves registered but failed due to the rigid rules imposed by the past PMC.”
He said on the first day, 1,500 registration certificates were been issued while the PMDC also started issuing good-standing certificates and renewals. The official said the Council continued issuing permanent registration certificates to the Pakistani doctors, without the requirement of the National Licensing Examination (NLE). This exam was mandatory earlier as per the previous law of PMC, the local graduates had to appear and pass the NLE exam before getting their permanent registration, even after graduation from Pakistani medical and dental colleges, he added.