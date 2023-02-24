Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has launched an interactive on­line portal to facilitate doctors across the country.

According to a PMDC official, the Coun­cil started its registration portal as a priori­ty after making all necessary arrangements for the transition from the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to the PMDC.

“We invite all the local graduates, who are approximately over 10,000 and waiting for their permanent registration for long, to ap­ply online for registration.”

“These graduates”, he added, “waited for quite a long time to get themselves regis­tered but failed due to the rigid rules im­posed by the past PMC.”

He said on the first day, 1,500 registra­tion certificates were been issued while the PMDC also started issuing good-standing certificates and renewals. The official said the Council continued issuing permanent registration certificates to the Pakistani doctors, without the requirement of the Na­tional Licensing Examination (NLE). This exam was mandatory earlier as per the pre­vious law of PMC, the local graduates had to appear and pass the NLE exam before get­ting their permanent registration, even af­ter graduation from Pakistani medical and dental colleges, he added.