Punjab Assemly legislators take oath amid protest

Assembly set to elect new speaker, deputy speaker today n Mohammad Ahmad Khan to be PML-N candidate for PA speaker n Session commenced after a delay of two hours, 20 minutes n 321 members including 193 members from PML-N, 98 from SIC, 23 from PPP, 10 from PML-Q, five from IPP take oath.
LAHORE - In a tumultuous start to government formation in Punjab, the newly elected Punjab Assembly members took their oaths on Friday amidst disruption and protest from the PTI-affiliated members who attended the maiden assembly session under the umbrella of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a religious organization that failed to secure a single provincial seat in the February 8 polls.
With a heavy police contingent surrounding the Assembly premises, the session commenced after a delay of two hours and 20 minutes. Unprecedented disruption ensued, even during the recitation of the Holy Quran, as PTI-backed independent members reacted to slogans from the guests’ gallery, igniting a disturbance in the House.
Despite attempts by the speaker to proceed with the oath-taking process, the PTI-backed members obstructed proceedings, citing concerns about the allocation of reserved seats and the alleged arrest of Mian Aslam Iqbal, the nominee for the office of chief minister. They also stated that their members were being stopped from entering the assembly premises.
Some members encircled the speaker’s podium, preventing the session from proceeding smoothly. Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan, leading the PTI members from the opposition benches, sought to address the issue of reserved seats but was denied the opportunity by the speaker, who urged the legal requirement of taking the oath first. He also made assurances regarding the investigation into Mian Aslam Iqbal’s alleged arrest and pledged to issue his production orders if required for the next day’s sitting.
However, the turmoil persisted as intense sloganeering ensued, rendering the speaker powerless to restore order. Efforts by Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan to pacify the opposition benches proved futile, mirroring scenes from 2022 when PTI members obstructed the election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister following Sardar Usman Buzdar’s resignation at that time.
Unable to maintain order in the House, the speaker was compelled to adjourn the sitting for 45 minutes. When the session resumed after over an hour and a half, a relative calm pervaded the House, achieved through backdoor negotiations between the opposing sides during the interval. The atmosphere was markedly different, reflecting a change in the stance of the PTI members.
Subsequently, the speaker administered the oath to the members, who signed the register roll in alphabetical order thereafter. Former Federal Minister for Information, Marriyum Auranzeb, also took her oath as a member of the Punjab Assembly for the first time. She sat next to Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the House.
In total, 321 members took the oath on Friday out of the total 371 members. Among them were 193 members from the PML-N, 98 from the SIC, 23 from PPP, 10 from PML-Q, five from IPP, and one each from TLP and PML-Zia.
Before the formal proceedings began, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N’s nominee for the chief ministerial slot, entered the House alongside party members amidst slogans of “Shair” echoing throughout the chamber and from the guests’ gallery. The PML-N members-elect carried placards adorned with pictures of their party leader, Mian Nawaz Sharif, while Maryam Nawaz herself held her father’s portrait as she took her seat. Applause erupted from the guests’ gallery, where a considerable number of PML-N workers were present to greet their leader.
The SIC members, understood to be PTI-backed, attended the session wearing black bands around their arms, symbolizing protest against alleged election rigging and the non-allocation of reserved seats by the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, in a change of mind, the PML-N reversed its earlier decision on Friday and asked Mohammad Ahmad Khan to submit his nomination papers for the position of speaker of the Punjab Assembly. Initially, the PML-N’s parliamentary party had put forward the name of Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman for this role. Concurrently, the Sunni Ittehad Council nominated Ahmad Khan Bhachar as their candidate for the speaker’s office.
For the position of deputy speaker, the PML-N nominated Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, while the Sunni Ittehad Council put forward Riaz Qureshi as their candidate. The Secretary of the Assembly, Amir Habib, later confirmed the approval of the nomination papers for all candidates.
The election for the offices of speaker and deputy speaker is scheduled to take place today (Saturday) through a secret ballot in the Assembly session at 4pm. Earlier, before the commencement of the session, outgoing Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan expressed his concerns to the media regarding the conduct of the speaker and deputy speaker elections in the absence of a complete House. He highlighted that the Election Commission had not yet notified the election of 27 members for reserved seats. Additionally, he affirmed his commitment to ensuring the unhindered entry of Sunni Ittehad Council members into the Assembly.