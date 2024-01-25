China wants peaceful, transparent elections in Pakistan, says Chinese diplomat

The Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren has said that China wants peaceful, transparent, fair and timely elections in Pakistan. He wishes the post-election Pakistan enjoys sustained peace, stability and development. The solution of Occupied Kashmir should be according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists in Meet the Press program of Lahore Press Club.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari and others were also present. The guests were warmly welcomed on arrival at the club. President Arshad Ansari said that Pakistan and China are two neighbours, friends and brothers.

Addressing the media, Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren further said that general elections are internal matter of Pakistan. We cannot interfere in it, but we will welcome whoever forms government after the February 8 elections and move forward together. CPEC is the joint venture of China and Pakistan which has completed 10 years and will be completed in any case. Under CPEC, 26 billion dollars have been invested so far, while construction is still going on. About electric transmission line, he said it is being upgraded. We want to bring prosperity to our old friend Pakistan.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and Punjab government has formulated a ten year plan regarding agricultural development. The Consulate General stands ready to work with the Punjab to enhance agricultural cooperation.

He said that China, Pakistan and Iran are three friendly countries and together they will move jointly ahead in the region. There should not be any conflict between Pakistan and Iran, the situation will return to the previous position soon. Friendship between brothers and friends is in China's interest.

He also thanked the journalist community for the excellent coverage of Pak-China friendship and CPEC. He said China will further strengthen the mutual relations with the journalists' community.

The Chinese Consul General said that Pakistan and India have disputes over Kashmir, which is related to sovereignty and territorial integrity. He calls for both sides to resolve this issue in accordance with the UN Charter and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

He added that ML-1 is a big project, and it was proposed by Pakistan, which we are ready to build and the people of Pakistan will hopefully get good news soon. In this regard, the Chinese railway engineering delegation has also visited Pakistan last month.

About the ML1 project, he further said it will be completed in two phases, first from Peshawar to Lahore and then from Lahore to Karachi.

Various suggestions were given to the Chinese Consul General by the Lahore Press Club, on which he said that he would take every possible measures in this regard. The distinguished guest also agreed to consider to start Chinese language course for the members of the club and further agreed to coordinate to get scholarships in China for the professional training of the members.

At the end, the club office-bearers presented flowers to the consul general. The CG wrote his comments in the visitor book.