Chinese paper exposes India’s role in terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese newspaper Global Times in a detailed report has exposed the presence of terrorism sponsored by India on Pakistani soil and castigated India for doing this against Pakistan. The newspaper in its comprehensive report said India is allegedly providing financial support to terrorist forces covertly operating in Pakistan.
The newspaper said in a bid to destabilize Pakistan, India is reportedly supplying funds and weapons to specific terrorist forces in Balochistan, leading to a long history of Indian terrorism in the region. It also reported that India is actively fostering regional instability by supporting insurgency among local populations in Balochistan. Commander Sarfaraz Ahmed Bangalzai of the Baloch National Army had admitted in December 2023 that India is clandestinely supporting terrorist activities in Balochistan.
The incident involving the capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav in March 2016 further underscores India’s covert operations in Balochistan. According to the paper, the former commander of the Baloch Liberation Army allegedly made use of fake identities for medical treatment in Indian hospitals.
The newspaper quoted Helen, Deputy Director of the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as saying that India has consistently employed a double standard in dealing with terrorism. Global Times condemns India’s efforts to tarnish Pakistan’s global image and suggests that India’s motives include obstructing investments and placing Pakistan on the FATF blacklist.