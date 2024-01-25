Chinese paper exposes India’s role in terrorism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese newspaper Global Times in a detailed report has exposed the presence of terrorism sponsored by India on Pakistani soil and castigated India for doing this against Pakistan. The newspaper in its comprehensive report said India is allegedly pro­viding financial support to terrorist forces covertly operating in Pakistan.

The newspaper said in a bid to de­stabilize Pakistan, India is reported­ly supplying funds and weapons to specific terrorist forces in Baloch­istan, leading to a long history of In­dian terrorism in the region. It also reported that India is actively foster­ing regional instability by support­ing insurgency among local popu­lations in Balochistan. Commander Sarfaraz Ahmed Bangalzai of the Ba­loch National Army had admitted in December 2023 that India is clan­destinely supporting terrorist activi­ties in Balochistan.

The incident involving the cap­ture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav in March 2016 further underscores India’s covert operations in Baloch­istan. According to the paper, the former commander of the Baloch Liberation Army allegedly made use of fake identities for medical treat­ment in Indian hospitals.

The newspaper quoted Helen, Dep­uty Director of the National Insti­tute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Scienc­es, as saying that India has consis­tently employed a double standard in dealing with terrorism. Global Times condemns India’s efforts to tarnish Pakistan’s global image and suggests that India’s motives include obstructing investments and placing Pakistan on the FATF blacklist.