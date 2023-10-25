RIC doctors discharge Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

RAWALPINDI - President Awami Muslim League (AML) and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was discharged from Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) on Tuesday after under going medical treatment for a day. The doctors of RIC have recommended the veteran politician bed rest for a week.

According to family sources, all the pathological tests of former minister were cleared but his heart beat was not normal and the doctors prescribed medicines and recommended a bed rest for a week. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Monday after complaints of chest pain and breathing problems.

A family member informed media that former interior minister had gone to meet his lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Advocate, in the Saddar area. As he was climbing, he felt pain in his chest.

He was rushed to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, where senior doctors checked him and admitted him for two days. The condition of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has improved since then, he said, adding he was a heart patient for the last many years.