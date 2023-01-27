Share:

LONDON - Prince Andrew, who’s making all his efforts to regain his lost royal status, does not seem to succeed in his bid to persuade King Charles to accept his request. Ghislaine Maxwell, in an interview from her jail cell in Florida, has allegedly tried to help the Duke of York as she claimed that the photo of Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre with her is not real. Some critics and social media users think that Maxwell made last ditch effort to save the Duke of York from public outrage. The disgrace socialite’s interview comes when Andrew is reportedly looking to reverse the settlement he made with Giuffre. On the other hands, Andrew is also leaving no stone unturned to get his royal status back and has reportedly appealed his elder brother King Charles III to restore his HRH title. However, some royal fans and critics still believe that King Charles won’t restore Andrew’s royal status anytime soon as it could bring further damage to the monarchy and royal family. Giuffre has recently dropped a separate long-standing abuse claim against lawyer Alan Dershowitz saying she may have made a mistake.