Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Imran Khan removes PTI Chair Gohar, appoints Asad Qaiser in leadership reshuffle

Imran Khan removes PTI Chair Gohar, appoints Asad Qaiser in leadership reshuffle
Web Desk
7:38 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the party chairmanship and nominated former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as his replacement.

Barrister Ali Zafar, speaking after a meeting with Imran Khan, confirmed the decision, stating it was made to give seasoned leaders an opportunity to lead the party.

In another major change, Ali Muhammad Khan was nominated as Secretary General, replacing Salman Akram Raja. Although earlier reports suggested Raja resigned, Barrister Zafar clarified that he was removed by the party founder.

Imran Khan has called Asad Qaiser and Ali Muhammad Khan for a meeting at Adiala Jail to finalize the leadership transition.

President, PM congratulate Pakistan cricket team on series win

The reshuffle comes amidst criticism of PTI leaders for their absence during protests in Islamabad, as well as internal turmoil following the arrest of hundreds of party workers during a crackdown on demonstrations.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had taken over as PTI chairman unopposed in December 2023, following Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024