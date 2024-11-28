Imran Khan removes PTI Chair Gohar, appoints Asad Qaiser in leadership reshuffle

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Thursday removed Barrister Gohar Ali Khan from the party chairmanship and nominated former National Assembly Speaker as his replacement.

Barrister Ali Zafar, speaking after a meeting with , confirmed the decision, stating it was made to give seasoned leaders an opportunity to lead the party.

In another major change, Ali Muhammad Khan was nominated as Secretary General, replacing Salman Akram Raja. Although earlier reports suggested Raja resigned, Barrister Zafar clarified that he was removed by the party founder.

has called and Ali Muhammad Khan for a meeting at Adiala Jail to finalize the leadership transition.

The reshuffle comes amidst criticism of PTI leaders for their absence during protests in Islamabad, as well as internal turmoil following the arrest of hundreds of party workers during a crackdown on demonstrations.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had taken over as PTI chairman unopposed in December 2023, following Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana case.