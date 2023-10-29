India’s another false flag operation against Pakistan exposed

ISLAMABAD - Another false flag operation of Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to implicate Pakistan has been exposed and turned unsuccessful.

The Indian newspapers were on the forefront to publish a fake story on the basis of information given by their military that so-called five terrorists’ alleged links with Pakistan have been captured with some dailies pretending that these five people were killed. In fact those allegedly involved were the five innocent residents of Grace Valley in Neelam Valley in AJK who had gone missing few days ago.

Few days ago, five young people from Grace Valley in Neelam Valley of AJK had left home in search of herbs in a nearby forest but did not return.

The missing persons were Muhammad Faiz son of Mangata, Sher Afzal son of Noor Alam, Siddique son of Tawasin, Ghulam Rasool son of Khan Wali and Sarfraz son of Hafizullah.

The victims’ families filed a missing report with the local police however, two days later, in India social media accounts linked to RAW and Indian newspapers suddenly started a propaganda on these innocent people that these were terrorists.

It was thought that the Indian occupying forces in IIOJK might have killed those people who mistakenly crossed the LoC. The Indian army and biased media have started propaganda falsely accusing Pakistan of infiltration by associating these innocent people with terrorism.

India has not been able to show its face to the whole world after suffering massive diplomatic embarrassment in Canada, Qatar, England and the world. According to security analysts, the Modi regime has resorted to extreme dirty tactics against Pakistan only to seek political gains and jingoism within India.

It may be recalled here that only a day ago, a Doha-based court in Qatar had awarded death sentence to eight former Indian navy officers on the charge of espionage for Israel against Qatar, and, to hide this loss and humiliation, the Indian army also targeted the civilian population by firing in the working boundary Zafarwal sector in Sialkot district.

Previously, Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the killing of Sikhs in England and Canada which brought notoriety to India.

As expected, the Indian army used the false flag operation just to convert the attention of its public and also to gain global sympathy in the name of so-called terrorism victim