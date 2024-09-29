Sector I-12 affectees urge CDA for assistance

ISLAMABAD - Affectees of sector I-12 have made a heartfelt plea to the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the recent demolition of their homes, which has left many families displaced and vulnerable. In a message shared with the media, Nafees Ahmad Mughal, a resident of Sector I-12, expressed the despair felt by the community:

“The houses in our area have been demolished, rendering us helpless. We were promised plots in exchange for our homes, but so far, no positive response has been received.”

The demolitions have affected not just the adults but also children, elderly, and women, forcing them to live under the open sky and seek refuge wherever they can. Many families are struggling to cope with the loss of their ancestral lands and the disruption of their lives.

“We appeal to the Chairman CDA to understand our plight and take immediate action to resolve our issues. Our hope lies in your support,” Mughal emphasized. Residents of Sector I-12 including Banaris, Ashfaq and Rizwan are now looking towards the CDA for assistance, believing that their future depends on the Chairman’s intervention.

They remain hopeful that their situation will improve and that they will be able to return to a stable and peaceful life in their community. As the community awaits a response, their resilience in the face of adversity remains a testament to their enduring spirit. The victims of Sector I-12 continue to seek justice and support from authorities, placing their faith in the CDA for a timely resolution to their challenges.