Hamza Amin tops leaderboard in 43rd Punjab Open Golf

LAHORE - The 43rd Punjab Open Golf Championship, being held at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course, has entered its final phase, showcasing high-caliber performances from both professional and amateur golfers. On Friday’s opening round for professionals, of Islamabad Golf Club delivered a stellar performance, carding an impressive four-under-par 68. Hamza outshone notable players like Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob Ahmed, and M Munir to claim the top spot.Close on Hamza’s heels is Tahir Bashir of Defence Raya Club, who trails by just one stroke with a score of 69. While less known, Bashir’s recent dedication to his craft has positioned him as a formidable contender. The competition remains tight, with seven players tied at one-under-par 71. This group includes seasoned professionals like Minhaj Maqsood, Shabbir Iqbal, Talat Ijaz, and Muhammad Munir, showcasing the depth of talent in the field. Another cluster of eleven players sits at par-72, adding further intrigue to the leaderboard. In the amateur category, Muhammad Abid of Royal Palm leads with a score of par-72. Trailing closely are M Arsalan, Qasim Ali Khan, and Shamir Majid, tied at 74, while Shahid Abbas follows with a score of 75.

Rustam Chatta of Punjab Golf Association and event sponsors Gourmet praised the participants, expressing hope for even stronger performances in the remaining rounds.