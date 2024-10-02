NA body concerned over ongoing property dispute between PTCL, ETISALAT

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication on Tuesday expressed concerns over the ongoing property dispute between PTCL and ETISALAT, stating that despite passing 18 years, the issue remains unresolved.

The ministry informed the committee that the Prime Minister has formed a committee led by the Finance Minister to address the issue, and that progress is being made towards a resolution. The committee awaits a report detailing any final decisions. The committee also raised concerns over the slow progress in the 5G spectrum auction. It directed the ministry to accelerate the consultant hiring process without a delay. The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haq. The forum while expressing serious concerns over the slow progress in the 5G spectrum auction directed the ministry to accelerate the consultant hiring process. Recognising the critical need for comprehensive reform in Telecom Sector, the committee emphasised the importance of engaging all stakeholders in the process of auction design, spectrum valuation, and development of suitable 5G models. It is crucial that the auction is completed on schedule to facilitate the launch of 5G services by 2025, the committee stressed.

Furthermore, the ministry was tasked with providing a comprehensive overview of all PTCL properties that have been leased or rented out, at the next meeting. The committee directed PTCL to make its complaint management system effective and responsive, ensuring that the duration for addressing complaints does not exceed 6 to 12 hours, in order to prevent customer dissatisfaction and to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the market.

The committee expressed concern over the slow progress of the Islamabad IT Park project, stating that it was supposed to be completed by February 2025, but only 44% of the work has been completed so far. At this pace, it seems unlikely that the remaining 56% of the work will be finished, the committee observed. This project is fully funded by the Korean government, with both the contractor and consultant being Korean. The feasibility report is prepared here and sent to the head office in Korea for approval, which takes time and causes delays in the project, according to the officials. They told the committee that the Ministry has involved the Korean Ambassador in this matter and has obtained approval to ensure that the project does not face further delays and is completed on time. The committee directed that a third-party audit of the project be conducted, and the evaluation report be presented to the committee. Additionally, the committee issued directives concerning the Karachi IT Park, instructing the ministry to expedite construction work and implement a three-shift work schedule to ensure the project is completed by June 2026.

Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Ahmad Atteeq Anwar, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ms Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Pullain, and Gohar Ali Khan, Awais Haider Jakhar, Rai Haider Ali Khan and Umair Khan Niazi, besides the officials of the ministry attended the meeting.