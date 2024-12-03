CDA’s weekly bazaar encourages women traders

ISLAMABAD - CDA’s weekly Bazaar at Peshawar Mor, one of the busiest markets in the country, is not only known for affordable clothing, food, and groceries but also for empowering women traders.

Traditionally a male-dominated space, the bazaar has introduced Section C, a women entrepreneurs-dominated area for the past few years, where women run stalls selling various products and earning a respectable livelihood. Samira Moeed, who recently set up a stall selling purses and accessories, shared her experience, stating, “I’ve been running this stall for a month, and the environment is quite safe here. We ensure quality products at slightly lower prices than the market. Female customers feel comfortable shopping with us.” She emphasized the importance of financial independence, urging women to pursue trading as a viable career.

Another trader, Rahila, highlighted that popular business ventures for women in the bazaar include selling children’s clothes, toys, women-specific products, and food items, which offer good returns and are well-suited for female entrepreneurs.

Farah, a first-time buyer, said, “I was initially skeptical about the quality, but I am pleasantly surprised. The products are excellent, and the prices are lower than the local market. I feel comfortable and inspired while purchasing from the women sellers.”

Ameena, a regular visitor, appreciated the separate section for female traders, making shopping easier and more comfortable for women. She noted that the handicrafts were especially impressive, despite price increases this year. “Seeing these women thrive makes me proud. They are empowering themselves and their families, setting an example for others,” she said, also requesting authorities to resolve parking issues to ensure hassle-free shopping.

CDA’s weekly Bazaar is proving that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for women’s empowerment, showing that with determination and support, women can achieve economic independence and contribute meaningfully to society.