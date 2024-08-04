Sunday, August 04, 2024
German national robbed near Lahore airport

11:06 AM | August 04, 2024
A 27-year-old German citizen, identified as Berg Florian, was attacked and robbed while camping near Lahore airport.

Florian, who had arrived in Pakistan from Diyarbakir, was sleeping in his tent in a park near Guldasht Town when two armed assailants assaulted him and stole his iPhone, cash, and a camera worth around Rs 500,000.

After the robbery, Florian attempted to reach the Rangers office on his bicycle but collapsed from his injuries. Bystanders transported him to the Rangers Hospital, where he received medical treatment.

Florian also claimed that when he reported the robbery to the patrolling Dolphin Squad, they demanded money from him. The Lahore Police have registered a case under Section 382 of The Pakistan Penal Code for theft involving preparation causing harm.

The investigation is ongoing, with similar robbery reports in the South Cantonment Police Station area.

