Khunjerab Pass to remain open year-round: A milestone in Pak-China connectivity

Gilgit - In a significant development in Pakistan-China connectivity, the Khunjerab Pass, the highest paved international border crossing in the world, will now operate year-round.

Previously, due to its high altitude and harsh weather conditions, the border was only open between April to November and remained closed from December to March. The government of the People’s Republic of China has formally agreed to this change, expanding operations beyond the previous seasonal schedule of April 1 to November 30 each year to the year-round opening of the Khunjerab Pass,” the latest notification from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This landmark decision is in accordance with Article 2(3) of the Agreement between China and Pakistan on Border Ports and their Management System (2013). Effective December 1, 2024, the Khunjerab-Sost border crossing will facilitate uninterrupted trade and travel throughout the year, bolstering economic activities and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Authorities in Pakistan, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), National Highway Authority (NHA), and Pakistan Customs, have been directed to maintain their operations at the port to ensure smooth functioning. This collaborative effort will enable efficient handling of goods and passenger movement, further integrating Pakistan’s northern region into the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Khunjerab Pass is a vital artery of the CPEC, connecting Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang region. Its year-round operation is expected to significantly enhance trade volumes, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

According to APP,Khunjerab Pass recorded over 50,000 inbound and outbound passengers between April 1 and the end of October, while import and export cargo volume reached 40,900 tonnes, up 42.6 percent and 72.7 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Confirming the development, Eiman Shah, the Special Assistant for Information for the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, said authorities are utilising all resources to clear the roads of snow on the Pakistan side to ensure smooth functioning of trade and transport activities.

Local stakeholders and businesses have welcomed the move, expressing optimism about its long-term benefits. “This is a game-changer for Gilgit-Baltistan,” said a local trader. “It will not only improve our trade prospects but also attract more investment and tourism to the region.”

But traders said they were not confident that arrangements and facilities were adequate on the Pakistan side for trade operations during winter.

Dr Faqeer Muhammad, Director of the China Study Centre G-B, while talking to The Nation, said new avenues of development will open by keeping the border open throughout the year. He added, more than 20,000 people, including traders and labourers, are associated with this border, and due to this decision, business activities will be increased, and traders and locals will directly get benefits.

Speaking to The Nation, Ahsan, an importer and exporter, welcomed the decision.

For traders, the decision will ensure uninterrupted access to the Chinese market. To keep the border open for the whole season will help boost import and export trade and commerce between Pakistan and China. This route will also give access to Central Asian and other countries, and people-to-people contact between Pakistan’s GB and China’s Xinjiang province will enhance.

Tourism stakeholders are also optimistic. “The year-round opening of the border will promote tourism and uplift the local economy,” said Haseeb Iftikhar, a tour operator.

The decision underscores the commitment of both nations to deepen their partnership, and it marks a new chapter in the decades-long friendship between Pakistan and China.