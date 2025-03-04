Punjab approves major tourism development plan under CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on tourism promotion, approving several key initiatives, including the restoration and development of 170 tourist sites and trails across the province.

A landmark decision was made to launch Punjab’s first-ever comprehensive tourism app, “Magnificent Punjab”, which will offer virtual tours of 170 destinations, travel bookings, hotel reservations, food delivery services, and chatbot assistance for tourist information.

Key decisions made in the meeting:

Approval of Punjab’s largest and most comprehensive tourism plan.

Promotion of religious, historical, and eco-tourism across the province.

Development of tourist villages to provide visitors with an immersive cultural experience.

Introduction of tourism trails for the first time in Punjab.

Establishment of Mughal Heritage Trails on Mall Road, Walled City of Lahore, GT Road, and Sikh sites.

Launch of Salt Range, Bhati Gate, Taxali Gate, Gujranwala, and Eminabad Sikh Tourism Trails.

Development of Gandhara Trail, including Taxila Museum, Dharmarajika, Jaulian, Sirkap, and Giri Fort.

Restoration of historic gurdwaras and churches as part of a heritage conservation plan.

Revitalization of Multan’s Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh as a key Indus Valley heritage site.

Development of a pilgrimage trail in Uch Sharif to facilitate visitors.

Eco-tourism expansion with new projects at Changa Manga Forest Park and Lal Suhanra National Park.

To ensure better governance in the tourism sector, the Punjab Tourism & Heritage Authority Act 2025 will be introduced, alongside the establishment of Punjab’s first-ever Tourism & Heritage Authority.

Punjab aims to position itself as a global tourism hub, with Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, and Jhelum among the key cities to benefit from tourism development projects.

“We are laying the foundation for international tourism in Punjab,” said CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. “Our goal is to develop all tourist sites to world-class standards.”

She also announced plans to transform Taxila into a complete tourist destination, including the construction of a five-star hotel.

“Our full focus is on boosting tourism in Punjab and turning it into a major tourist hub,” she added.