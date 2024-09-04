Wednesday, September 04, 2024
ECP postpones Islamabad local government elections

Web Desk
7:14 PM | September 04, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the local government elections in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) until further notice.

The elections have been delayed initially scheduled for September 29, following a July 10 commitment to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The suspension affects 125 union councils, encompassing 1,000 wards—750 general wards and 250 women wards. The delimitation process, which began on June 1, concluded on July 23. The election schedule remains suspended pending further orders.

