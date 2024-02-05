FG Polo clinch BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup

LAHORE - Phenomenal FG Polo team outpaced Diamond Paints/ Master Paints by 12-8 in the main final to clinch the cov­eted trophy of Bank of Pun­jab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup that concluded here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

The main final drew a notable crowd, including dignitaries such as Ijaz Ur Rehman Qureshi, Bank of Punjab’s Group Head Opera­tions, who attended as the chief guest. The event was further graced by the pres­ence of Raza Bashir, Chief of Staff and Strategy at Bank of Punjab, along with Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, execu­tive committee members, players, their families, and a host of polo enthusiasts.

Raul Laplacette from FG Polo stole the show with an outstanding performance, scoring nine goals out of twelve. Teammate Mian Ab­bas Mukhtar contributed sig­nificantly with three remain­ing goals. Despite a two-goal handicap advantage and spirited efforts from Amir­rezaBehboudi (3 goals), Raja Jalal Arslan (2 goals), and Mir Shoaib Ahmed (1 goal) of the Diamond Paints/Mas­ter Paints team, they could not bridge the gap created by FG Polo’s aggressive play.

The opening chukker of the main final was a tightly matched affair, with both teams netting two goals apiece to level the score at 2-2. In the second chukker, FG Polo took command, scor­ing an impressive five goals to Diamond Paints/Master Paints’ single goal, estab­lishing a 7-3 advantage. The third chukker saw Diamond Paints/Master Paints mo­mentarily close the gap to 4-7 with an early field goal, but FG Polo quickly regained their momentum, scoring two consecutive goals to ex­tend their lead to 9-4.

The final and crucial chukker witnessed FG Polo enhancing their perfor­mance, netting three signifi­cant goals to Diamond/Mas­ter Paints’ two, achieving a commanding 12-6 lead. Accounting for Diamond Paints/Master Paints’ two-goal handicap advantage, the match concluded with a 12-8 victory in favour of FG Polo.