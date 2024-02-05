FG Polo clinch BoP 95th Punjab Polo Cup

LAHORE - Phenomenal FG Polo team outpaced Diamond Paints/ Master Paints by 12-8 in the main final to clinch the coveted trophy of Bank of Punjab (BoP) 95th Punjab Polo Cup that concluded here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.
The main final drew a notable crowd, including dignitaries such as Ijaz Ur Rehman Qureshi, Bank of Punjab’s Group Head Operations, who attended as the chief guest. The event was further graced by the presence of Raza Bashir, Chief of Staff and Strategy at Bank of Punjab, along with Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, executive committee members, players, their families, and a host of polo enthusiasts.
Raul Laplacette from FG Polo stole the show with an outstanding performance, scoring nine goals out of twelve. Teammate Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed significantly with three remaining goals. Despite a two-goal handicap advantage and spirited efforts from AmirrezaBehboudi (3 goals), Raja Jalal Arslan (2 goals), and Mir Shoaib Ahmed (1 goal) of the Diamond Paints/Master Paints team, they could not bridge the gap created by FG Polo’s aggressive play.
The opening chukker of the main final was a tightly matched affair, with both teams netting two goals apiece to level the score at 2-2. In the second chukker, FG Polo took command, scoring an impressive five goals to Diamond Paints/Master Paints’ single goal, establishing a 7-3 advantage. The third chukker saw Diamond Paints/Master Paints momentarily close the gap to 4-7 with an early field goal, but FG Polo quickly regained their momentum, scoring two consecutive goals to extend their lead to 9-4.
The final and crucial chukker witnessed FG Polo enhancing their performance, netting three significant goals to Diamond/Master Paints’ two, achieving a commanding 12-6 lead. Accounting for Diamond Paints/Master Paints’ two-goal handicap advantage, the match concluded with a 12-8 victory in favour of FG Polo.