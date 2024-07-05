PM Shehbaz felicitates Keir Starmer on victory in UK elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated Sir Keir Starmer on the landslide victory of the Labour Party in the UK’s general elections.

In his social media post on X, the prime minister said he looked forward to working closely with the new UK government.

“Looking forward to working closely with the new UK government, under Sir Starmer’s wise and able leadership, to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-UK partnership.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on the historic victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom.

“I extend my heartfelt felicitations to Keir Starmer, Leader of The Labour Party on the historic victory in the parliamentary election in the United Kingdom. Pakistan and UK share deep-rooted and broad-based ties founded in shared history and people-to-people contacts,” the deputy prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

