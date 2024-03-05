Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Putin congratulates Shehbaz on election as PM

Putin congratulates Shehbaz on election as PM
Web Desk
7:36 PM | March 05, 2024
National

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Russian president highlighted the friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in his important capacity as head of government, the Embassy of Russia in Islamabad said on its X timeline.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for being sworn in as the country's 24th premier.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif who took reins of the country for the second time as premier.

Shehbaz Sharif was administered oath of office by President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024