Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed to accelerate Bus rapid Transit project and complete it timely.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the progress made so far in Bus rapid Transit projects underway in Karachi to facilitate the people.

The meeting was briefed on the project of Karachi Mobility Project BRT Yellow Line and the position paper of Karachi Urban Mobility Project.