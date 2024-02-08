ECP rules out extending voting time

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said the time for casting votes for general elections 2024 would not be extended.

The ECP said no proposal for the extension of the deadline was being mulled over. The time for voting to end is 5:00 pm and the unofficial and unconfirmed results can be aired at 6:00pm, the commission said.

The electoral body also said that it had received 55 complaints and 45 of them were resolved, whereas work on 10 others was underway. It said the complaints were of normal nature. The ECP said most of the complaints were of fighting. The polling process in all the polling stations was continued uninterruptedly, it maintained.