Ashrafi calls for timely punishment for May 9 rioters

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said on Sunday the state was attacked and security installations were made targets on May 9.

Talking to the media, he said that Islam teaches peace and tolerance. The May 9 culprits have not been punished so far so they should be punished and the innocent should be released.

"What decision has been taken against those who attacked the memorials of the martyrs?," he questioned.

The SAPM further also requested the prime minister to order arrest of those involved in campaigns against institutions mentioning India was behind majority of the campaigns.