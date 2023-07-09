Sunday, July 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ashrafi calls for timely punishment for May 9 rioters

Ashrafi calls for timely punishment for May 9 rioters
9:34 PM | July 09, 2023
National

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said on Sunday the state was attacked and security installations were made targets on May 9.

Talking to the media, he said that Islam teaches peace and tolerance. The May 9 culprits have not been punished so far so they should be punished and the innocent should be released.

"What decision has been taken against those who attacked the memorials of the martyrs?," he questioned. 

The SAPM further also requested the prime minister to order arrest of those involved in campaigns against institutions mentioning India was behind majority of the campaigns.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1688882589.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023