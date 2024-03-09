Asif Zardari makes history by getting elected Pakistan's 14th president

Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was elected the 14th president of Pakistan on Saturday.

Zardari, who was the joint candidate of the PPP, PML-N, MQM-P and other coalition parties, defeated Sunni Ittehad Council-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the presidential race.

It would be his second stint as president of the country as he remained in the office from 2008 to 2013. He will replace outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi.

JUI-F and JI lawmakers did not participate in the process to elect next president of the country.

Vote Statistics

Of the 398 votes cast in the National Assembly and Senate, Asif Zardari received 255 votes while Achakzai got 119.

In Punjab Assembly, Zardari managed to bag 246 votes, whereas Achakzai received 100 votes.

In 118-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Achakzai led the race with 91 votes, whereas Zardari received 17 votes; one vote was rejected.

In 65-member Balochistan Assembly, Asif Ali Zardari bagged 47 votes while SIC-backed Achakzai received not a single vote.

In Sindh Assembly, Zardari bagged 151 votes while the SIC candidate received only nine votes.

Breakdown of Electoral Votes



Day-long voting

The voting concluded at 4pm and counting began. The voting was held from 10am to 4pm without break.

Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), were vying for the prestigious office.

The first vote for the presidential election was cast by Amer Talal and Abdul Aleem Khan cast the second vote. Two polling booths and two counters have been set up in the National Assembly for the voting process.

