The federal government has notified the working hours for government offices under its ambit during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, the working hours will span from 9 am to 3 pm throughout the holy month.

For government offices functioning six days weekly, the schedule extends from 9 am to 2 pm on regular days, while Fridays will observe a shorter work window from 9 am to 12:30 pm.