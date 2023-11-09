President urges women’s active role in prosperity

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized women’s active participation in all sectors, citing one of the reasons behind Pakistan’s lack of prosperity as the non-involvement of women in decision-making and the economic corridors of power.

Addressing the 12th Convocation of International Islamic University Islamabad, the President stated that the nation’s investment in women’s education goes to waste when they stay at home instead of entering practical life.

Saudi Ambassador in Islamabad, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the first secretary of Thailand, IIUI Pro-Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Salem Muhammad Al-Ameri, Rector Dr. Samina Malik, and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi also attended the convocation, alongside other diplomats and educationists.

“Education is an investment by this nation in you. If you stay at home, it will be a loss for the nation. I urge you not to forgo its practical application. It is the duty of the government and the nation to provide you with a harassment-free working environment,” remarked the President.

He also called for job structures for women that accommodate their family-related commitments. Citing the example of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s wife, Hazrat Khadija, who was a working businesswoman, the President highlighted that Islam encourages women to work, as it is not feasible to leave half of the country’s population underutilized.

Dr. Alvi, who had earlier awarded PhD degrees to 138 students and gold medals to 71 students, congratulated the students, their parents, as well as the university and teachers for their hard work. He appreciated the fact that female students make up over half of the total 34,000 students in the university. He advised the new graduates to embrace knowledge without religious biases or selectivity, and always remain humble and inquisitive.

Expressing concerns about the ongoing situation in Gaza, the President said that Muslims derive their laws from the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He praised Pope Francis’ call for a ceasefire in Gaza, even though the West and Israel appeared unwilling to comply. He criticized the world’s silence on the issue and claimed it serves the interests of the West, which he deemed unjustified in light of the ongoing violence against innocent Palestinians.

Dr. Alvi urged the students to recognize the change in the decision-making power structure compared to the past, emphasizing that the new graduates are now entering decision-making roles and have a responsibility to uplift the poor and transform society.

Lamenting the Muslims’ past hesitation and misinterpretation of scientific inventions, he stated that the second renaissance of Muslims requires keeping the doors to knowledge open.

IIUI Pro-Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Salem Muhammad Al-Ameri congratulated the new graduates and highlighted that by obtaining degrees, they are stepping into practical life.

IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi mentioned the 2022-26 Strategic Plan and noted that the university has initiated multiple initiatives to modernize the teaching process. He expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for supporting the institution.

Dr. Samina Malik, the Rector, mentioned that the IIUI imparts education in 114 professional disciplines, making it one of the best institutions in the world.