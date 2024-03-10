President-elect Asif Ali Zardari has secured a significant mandate from both provincial and national assemblies, excluding the KP assembly, which is a comprehensible outcome. However, his forth­coming tenure may differ substantially from his previous stint, charac­terized by extensive executive authority, especially with his close ally, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, as Prime Minister. With Shahbaz Sharif assuming the role of Prime Minister this time, Zardari may encounter a different dynamic in the presidency, not­withstanding the lavish privileges inherent to the position.

The President House, although unassuming from its exte­rior, sprawls over an area equivalent to an entire sector of Is­lamabad. It encompasses official residences for staff, stables, military accommodations, a swimming pool, gym, car workshop, and expansive lawns. Manned by thousands of full-time and support staff, it provides logistical support to the President from all branches of the armed forces, including dedicated aircraft, helicopters and boats and a dedicated security division. The President, as the supreme com­mander of armed forces, enjoys extensive logistical backing and pro­tocol assistance, with the Office divided into Public and Personal sides, each overseen by senior officials.

During my tenure in the Information Ministry, I held the position of Director Media under President Asif Ali Zardari from January 2013, and later served as Press Secretary and Media Advisor to President Alvi from May 30th, 2022. Working closely with President Zardari alongside Mr. Farhat Babar, the media advisor at the time, provided me with first­hand insight into Zardari’s political acumen. In comparison, President Alvi, unlike Zardari, demonstrated a different approach, highlighting distinct political styles between the two leaders. Asif Ali Zardari pos­sessed a remarkable knack for garnering loyalty through genuine con­nection rather than coercion. His talent lay in winning over individuals by earning their trust and respect. Zardari demonstrated a keen eye for selecting top-tier bureaucrats like Salman Farooqi, among others, who remained steadfast in their service to him. Their dedication played a pivotal role in infusing quality and depth into his decision-making pro­cess. Zardari fostered an atmosphere of open dialogue and mutual re­gard within his team, actively seeking their input on policy matters. He valued their expertise and provided clear direction, effectively leverag­ing their insights for effective policy implementation.

During Yousaf Raza Gilani’s tenure as Prime Minister under Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari, the presidency wielded extensive control over the government. Nearly every decision, regardless of its magnitude, required presidential approval. Asif Ali Zardari’s official routine typ­ically commenced around 1 pm and concluded by 5 pm on regular days. During the initial working hour dedicated to official matters, Mr. Salman Farooque and the military secretary would handle offi­cial business. By 5 pm, Zardari would retreat to his residence, situat­ed just a few yards away from his office within the President’s House. There, he would often meet with workers, delegations, and party leaders. However, his engagements with close political colleagues and leaders often extended late into the night, with Zardari usually retiring to bed in the early hours of the following morning.

Despite being perceived as not entirely free from corruption, Asif Ali Zardari consistently seized every opportunity during public and official meetings at the Presidency to address the dire living conditions of the most impoverished. Whether engaging with politicians, bureaucrats, or delegations from civil society, he never missed a chance to advocate for the amelioration of the plight of the poorest of the poor. His people-ori­ented approach was evident in the PPP government’s divergence from completing the IMF program, as it resisted implementing the IMF’s strin­gent demands, such as subsidy cuts. Instead, it allocated Rs. 70 billion to support over 7.5 million needy families through the Benazir Income Sup­port Program. Furthermore, the government raised government officials’ wages by up to 158%, maintained utility prices at affordable levels, re­frained from imposing harsh taxes on the populace, and reinstated thou­sands of dismissed government workers. Additionally, the government prioritized women’s empowerment through various schemes and leg­islation, including anti-harassment laws. Notably, Pakistani media en­joyed freedom of speech, enabling them to critique government offi­cials and ministers, thereby amplifying the voices of the general public.

Moreover, his presidency could pave the way for a future ascension to the premiership by his political heir Bilawal Bhutto and Asifa Bhut­to, particularly if current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif fails to deliv­er, or in the aftermath of the next general elections. Zardari’s return to power carries the potential for far-reaching impact and strategic ma­neuvering within Pakistan’s political landscape.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is the Former Press Secretary to the President and Former Press Minister to the Embassy of Pakistan to France.