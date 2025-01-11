Hina Rabbani Khar discusses Trump’s policies and global politics at ThinkFest 2025

Former foreign minister said on Saturday that 's policies would become clear only after he formally assumes office as the 47th president of the United States.

Speaking during the ‘World According to Trump’ session at ThinkFest 2025, alongside Lebanon’s senior journalist Leila Hatem and BNU Vice Chancellor Moeed Yusuf, Khar noted that Trump’s actions during his previous presidency often diverged from his campaign promises.

Khar added that predictions about Trump’s future decisions, including their potential impact on Imran Khan, remain uncertain until he takes office again.

Former National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf remarked that every country, including the United States, prioritizes its interests in shaping foreign policies.

Leila Hatem criticized the United States for its inaction in stopping the bloodshed in Gaza, citing its close alliance with Israel as a key reason. She highlighted Israel’s disregard for human rights and its aggressive stance toward southern Lebanon, urging immediate global intervention to halt the violence.

Hatem emphasized that unity among Arab nations could significantly help address the ongoing crisis.