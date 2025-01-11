Shifa International Hospitals Ltd educational session for pathology team of PAF Hospital

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. conducted an educational session titled “Beyond the Blood Draw: Tackling Pre-Analytical Errors in Clinical Labs.” The event was a collaborative effort by Shifa International Hospitals Ltd., Shifa Center for Professional Excellence (SCOPE), and eShifa Home Health Services, aimed at enhancing awareness and practices in clinical laboratories.

The session, tailored for the pathology team of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital Islamabad, brought together medical professionals, laboratory experts, and healthcare leaders to address the critical issue of pre-analytical errors in laboratory diagnostics.

The event highlighted the shared commitment of Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. and PAF Hospital to enhancing healthcare quality and patient safety through innovation and education.

Wing Commander Abdul Sattar Butt (Retd.), Director of Integrated Value Chain at eShifa, in his welcome note emphasized the significance of adhering to established guidelines to ensure the delivery of high-quality laboratory services.

Dr. Ghazanfar Abbas, Section Head of Chemical Pathology at Shifa International Hospitals, was the keynote speaker at the event where he provided insights into the technical and operational challenges faced in clinical labs.

Dr. Sana Maroof Medical Director of eShifa emphasized the significance of minimizing pre-analytical errors and the strategies that can be implemented to achieve this goal. She expressed her gratitude to the PAF team for their collaborative and sustained efforts over the years in advancing clinical excellence and ensuring accurate patient diagnoses, which are critical for effective management and care.