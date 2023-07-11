Sharjeel Memon takes fresh dig at PTI chief

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday launched a broadside at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, accusing the latter of having a "dictatorial attitude".

Speaking to media, Memon urged the politicians to face the cases against them. "We won't say anything that could encourage extremism because elections are coming up soon," he added.

In regard to the medical system in Karachi, Memon asserted: "In terms of the healthcare, Karachi is at the top."

"The PPP has never gained power through dishonesty," he said, praising his party.

"No other party has made the same sacrifices as the PPP has. The PPP has fought judicial activism and dictatorships with verve," Memon maintained.

Memon said the PPP was more concerned with ending poverty in the country than it was with its political rivals.