Punjab govt calls for awareness on ‘good touch, bad touch’ in schools

The Punjab Home Department has urged the School Education Department to introduce awareness about “Good Touch, Bad Touch” in schools across the province to educate children on personal safety.

In an official communique issued on Wednesday, the department emphasized the need to incorporate this crucial topic into the curriculum of primary classes. The initiative aims to equip children with the knowledge to identify inappropriate behavior and report it effectively.

The letter stressed that both parents and teachers should play a proactive role in guiding children on recognizing and reporting any form of misconduct at home or in public. It warned that victims of sexual abuse or exploitation often suffer lifelong trauma and called for stringent measures to protect children and hold offenders accountable.

Additionally, the communique highlighted the importance of empowering children to confront and expose perpetrators rather than fear them. It also suggested consulting experts to develop an effective "Good Touch, Bad Touch" module for the curriculum and urged authorities to devise an immediate strategy to safeguard future generations.