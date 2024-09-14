American Pop Diva Anastacia to perform at World Tennis League 2024

The World Tennis League (WTL) has announced the addition of American singer-songwriter Anastacia Lyn Newkirk to its star-studded lineup for the third season, set to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22, 2024.

The powerhouse pop diva will share the stage with legendary rock musician Bryan Adams, who is scheduled to perform on the opening night of WTL 2024. Anastacia will captivate the audience with her performance on the second day, December 20, ensuring a dazzling mix of tennis and music at this prestigious event.

Anastacia, known for her signature raspy voice and global chart-toppers such as I'm Outta Love, Not That Kind, Freak of Nature, Paid My Dues, and One Day in Your Life, has mesmerized millions of fans worldwide. With over 30 million records sold and more than 225 awards earned across 31 countries, Anastacia’s illustrious career boasts #1 hits in 19 countries. She was named the World’s Best Selling New Female Pop Artist at the 2001 World Music Awards, further solidifying her place as a global music icon.

The World Tennis League, renowned for its unique fusion of elite tennis and electrifying concerts, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience in its third edition. Fans of both sports and music will enjoy an action-packed four days, with top-tier tennis matches complemented by incredible live performances.

Concertgoers can enhance their WTL experience by purchasing discounted add-on tennis tickets for the matches on the same day. Tickets are now available at etihadarena.ae.