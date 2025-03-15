Unidentified criminal killed in shoot out with Pirwadhai police

Rawalpindi - An unidentified criminal was killed in an encounter with Pirwadhai police here on Friday when his accomplice managed to escape from the area.

According to the available information, it was at about 12:30 am on Thursday night that the police party was present in Street 28 in Fauji Colony for routine checking in the area. Suddenly, two men appeared from the street and as soon as they saw the police they opened fire on the law enforcers.

The policemen took shelter to escape from the direct fire. The unknown criminals started fleeing towards a nearby nullah while shooting at the police.

The law enforcers sought additional force for help on phone and meanwhile kept chasing the criminal cautiously.

At around 1:20 am, police saw a dead body in an open area. The dead man had bullet wound in the head. The police found a 30 bore pistol near the dead body. The body was later taken to hospital for post-mortem.

The police in the FIR claimed that the unidentified man was killed by the bullet fired by his fleeing accomplice. On the receiving the information of the encounter, the senior police officer reached at the spot and appreciated the police personnel who confronted the armed criminals.