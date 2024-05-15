IHC grants bail to Imran Khan in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case against one million rupees surety bonds.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangir heard the case.

The IHC verdict directed the authorities to release the PTI founder Imran Khan from Adiala Jail.

Separately, Islamabad District and Sessions Court acquitted PTI founder in two cases of vandalism registered during PTI Long March. Judicial Magistrate acquitted PTI founder's petition. The plea of acquittal is granted on the grounds of insufficiency of evidence.

In 2022, two cases were registered against the founder of PTI at Khanna police station.

It is pertinent to note that on Tuesday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its decision on former prime minister Iman Khan's plea for bail in the £190 million NAB reference.