President Alvi urges foreign investors to benefit from country’s improved business climate

ISLAMABAD-President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday citing the immense potential and opportunities for investment, said Pakistan desired to strengthen cooperation with friendly countries in the fields of investment, culture and tourism.

The president, in a meeting with the honorary consul generals of different countries based in Peshawar, reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to enhance trade and investment ties with the friendly countries. He urged the consul generals to strengthen their linkages with Pakistan’s chambers of commerce and industries.

The consul generals who met the president included those of Tunisia, Russia, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Tajikistan, Japan, Chech Republic, South Korea and Brazil.

The delegation apprised the president of the role of the honorary consul generals for promotion of international ties and mutual trade.

President Alvi also urged the consul generals to play their role to attract investment to Pakistan. In the meeting, he also reiterated Pakistan’s concerns on the prevailing situation in Gaza and stressed the need for immediate ceasefire.

President meets Oxford alumni

Talking to a visiting delegation of Oxford Alumni, President Dr Arif Alvi said that international investors and companies should explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan and benefit from Pakistan’s improved business climate. He said that Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities in diverse sectors of its economy and was an emerging market that was growing every year.

The visiting delegation led by Mr Haseeb Ahmad, comprised of Oxford graduates from different geographical and business backgrounds, called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday and discussed the prospects of doing business in Pakistan.

Talking to the delegation, the President said that Pakistan was focusing on improving its economy and was making efforts to enhance exports and explore new markets for its products.

He stated that Pakistan offered an investment-friendly climate and had improved its ease of doing business ranking in recent years. He added that foreign investors should explore business opportunities in Pakistan in different sectors of the economy, particularly in Information Technology.

The President informed the delegation that Pakistan had established the Special Investment Facilitation Council to facilitate and encourage foreign investment in Pakistan and provide a one-window facility to the investors.

He remarked that foreign investors should invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Special Technology Zones (STZs) and benefit from tax incentives offered by the government.

While highlighting Pakistan’s trained human resources, the President said that 3.5 million trainings had been imparted since 2018 under the Prime Minister’s Digital Skills Training Program ‘DigiSkills’ in the field of IT to equip youth and women with the latest IT skills.

He said that Pakistan was focused on increasing the number of quality and skilled graduates, particularly in IT, besides increasing the quantum of online education.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the social and economic mainstreaming of the persons with disabilities (PWDs) was inevitable for progress of the country.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Chal Foundation headed by Chairman Feroz Ahmed, said the needs of the PWDs could be overcome by providing assistive technology and artificial limbs.

He also called for steps to ensure indigenous production of quality and affordable assistive technology and artificial limbs for facilitation of the PWDs.