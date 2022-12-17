Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made a mark as the top diplomat of Pakistan within months after taking the challenging job. In April, Bilawal had taken up the job as the Foreign Minister amid two opinions within the Pakistan People’s Party – which he leads as the Chairman. So many PPP leaders thought Bilawal should not take the job under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Several others believed he needed this experience to prepare for a possible leadership role of the country in the future. Bilawal’s grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP founder and a former PM, also started his national political role as the FM under President Ayub Khan. He proved to be a strong and aggressive FM before quitting the post and launching a campaign which ultimately put him in the PM’s office. Sworn in at the age of 33 years, seven months and six days, Bilawal became the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Earlier, Hina Rabbani Khar, who is now the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, became the youngest person to hold the office after being sworn in at the age of 33 years, eight months and one day in 2011. Bilawal started with the same vigour and attacked India for violating human rights in held Kashmir and promoting terrorism in Pakistan. Yesterday, responding to Indian terror allegations, Bilawal said that Osama bin Laden had died but the “butcher of Gujarat” – Narendra Modi - is still alive and had become the Prime Minister of India. “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutto said while responding to Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Jaishankar’s remarks