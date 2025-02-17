EU’s Global Gateway

As the new world economic order is in the making, the EU’s modern development vision, the “Global Gateway” (GG) initiative, is a pragmatic booster to blaze the trail in much-needed global infrastructure gaps, digital connectivity, transportation, energy, health, and education worldwide, as well as international cooperation, especially for the Global South.

Carving its own niche with no comparison to China’s BRI and the US’s economic templates, the European Union (EU) has set in motion the “Global Gateway” initiative 2027, which is not just another economic framework but a bold vision for brand-new growth dynamics.

With a commitment to mobilising up to €300 billion by 2027, this initiative aims to provide sustainable, high-quality investments while fostering mutual growth between Europe and its global partners.

More than just an infrastructure plan, the Global Gateway reflects Europe’s commitment to democratic values, environmental sustainability, and economic inclusivity.

The initiative aligns with the UN’s Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement, ensuring that investments adhere to the highest environmental and ethical standards. Unlike traditional aid programmes, the Global Gateway offers a strategic, values-driven alternative to international development, positioning the EU as a key player in shaping a more interconnected and resilient world.

Africa is the primary beneficiary of the Global Gateway’s initial phase, with the Africa-Europe Investment Package allocating around €150 billion to crucial projects. These include renewable energy expansion, digital connectivity, and sustainable transport. One of the flagship projects, the Medusa submarine cable, is set to enhance digital links between North Africa and Europe, while the Africa 1 subsea cable will significantly boost connectivity along the East African coast. Beyond connectivity, the EU has pledged to support Africa’s transition to green energy by enabling the creation of 40 gigawatts of electrolyser capacity by 2030. This commitment is poised to accelerate Africa’s renewable energy sector, providing sustainable electricity solutions and advancing the goal of universal internet access. By focusing on these key sectors, the Global Gateway not only supports Africa’s economic growth but also strengthens the continent’s role in the global energy transition.

While Africa remains a central focus, the Global Gateway is rapidly expanding its footprint across Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, with more than €45 billion already invested in these regions. In Latin America, the EU is driving the shift towards renewable energy while promoting regional economic integration through infrastructure improvements.

In Asia, the emphasis is on digital transformation and sustainable transportation, reinforcing economic ties between European and Asian markets. By 2023, the initiative had successfully launched 90 key projects worldwide, spanning multiple sectors, from digital and energy advancements to health and research development. For instance, EU-backed vaccine production in Africa has enhanced local health infrastructure, while green bond initiatives have facilitated financing for environmentally sustainable projects. The European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+), which underpins the Global Gateway, provides €53 billion in guarantees, leveraging investments up to €232 billion in sustainable projects.

Addressing gaps in financing modes and incentivising private sector involvement, the Global Gateway not only unlocks new avenues for economic growth but also fortifies the EU’s business opportunities, prosperity, and economic security. Moreover, the initiative catalyses cohesion within ‘Team Europe’, amplifying coordination among EU actors and projecting the EU as a unified entity.

The Swedish Institute for Security & Development Policy (ISDP) describes the Global Gateway as an opportunity to provide a strong alternative to the BRI and for the EU to build tighter economic and political ties with partners, which may increase the EU’s strategic autonomy. It states that, as it may help export EU industrial and competition policies, it could stimulate economic growth in the EU and expand its global regulatory influence.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) likewise argues that the EU’s southern neighbourhood should be a key focus of the Global Gateway strategy but that so far, little investment has been directed to the region. The ECFR concludes that the Global Gateway’s use of grants instead of loans is central to making it more attractive than offers from China.

The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) notes the challenges for the Global Gateway in combining its high governance standards, strategic content, and many partners with limited financial means. However, it posits that an alternative to the BRI is urgent, that the initiative deserves full support from Member States, and that implementation should be accelerated.

The Clingendael Institute considers the Global Gateway an important milestone for the EU, as it extends industrial policy internationally to promote the EU’s agenda and interests abroad. The institute suggests a country-to-country bottom-up approach to projects as the most efficient modus operandi for the Global Gateway. The Egmont Institute sees the Global Gateway as a tool to maintain a world order shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It urges the EU to invest now, especially in countries with critical raw material sources. It also considers that the Global Gateway has the potential to become a truly transformative force in favour of the green transition and that this will depend on its capacity.

According to the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), the Global Gateway must differentiate itself from competing offers and address what it sees as its dwindling credibility, which requires strong international leadership and commitment to multilateral cooperation. It concludes that the Global Gateway offers an excellent opportunity for the EU to rehabilitate its international reputation as a neutral and honest broker in international engagements.

The Global Gateway is founded on six core principles that set it apart from traditional investment programmes: Democratic Values & Good Governance, ensuring that projects align with international human rights and ethical governance standards; Equal Partnerships, moving away from dependency models and fostering collaborative growth; Green Investments, prioritising environmentally sustainable initiatives; Security-Focused Infrastructure, enhancing resilience against cyber threats and geopolitical instability; Private Sector Engagement, encouraging European businesses to invest in emerging markets; and Long-Term Economic Viability, ensuring projects deliver sustained benefits to local communities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has described the Global Gateway as “Europe’s offer to build lasting connections with the world, rooted in our shared values and mutual interests.” This initiative not only cements Europe’s role as a leader in ethical, sustainable investment but also sets a benchmark for future international development strategies. As the world faces unprecedented economic and environmental challenges, initiatives like the Global Gateway offer a roadmap to a more connected, sustainable, and prosperous future. By leveraging its economic strength, technological expertise, and commitment to democratic values, the EU is forging partnerships that will leave a lasting impact on global development.

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan.