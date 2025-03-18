Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Eid moon on March 30

The Central and zonal committees will convene on Sunday, March 30, 2025 (29th Ramadan 1446 A.H.) to sight the Shawwal moon, which will determine the date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

The central meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, where religious scholars, meteorological experts, and stakeholders will assess moon sighting reports.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is expected to be visible on Sunday evening, provided weather conditions remain clear. Khalid Ijaz Mufti, Secretary General of the council, stated that the moon will be over 26 hours old by sunset, making it easily visible to the naked eye. With favorable conditions, Eid is expected to be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has announced the Fitra amount for 2025, which must be paid before Eid-ul-Fitr. Chairman Allama Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi also issued guidelines for Fitra and Fidya-e-Sawm, the compensation for missed fasts during Ramadan.