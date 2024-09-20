RPO assures support for policemen in DI Khan

Dera ismail khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Jehanzab Nazir Khan has stated that tangible measures are being implemented for the welfare of policemen in the region.

“Measures are being taken for both policing matters and your welfare on an urgent basis,” the RPO noted during police open court held at Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines. The open court served as an open forum for police personnel to voice their concerns to higher authorities.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood and other officers and personnel from all units attended the forum. According to a police spokesman, the open court was conducted in line with directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, allowing officers and personnel of various ranks to present their individual and collective issues.

The RPO addressed the concerns of police personnel, resolving some issues on the spot, while providing instructions for the prompt resolution of more complex matters to the DPO Dera.

The RPO emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order in Dera Ismail Khan and praised the bravery and services of the police. He urged officers to continue their duties with honesty, hard work, and dedication, and to value their profession by contributing positively to the public. He also stressed the need for adherence to prescribed rules and regulations and highlighted the importance of following social media guidelines issued by the IGP.

At the conclusion of the open court, attending officers and personnel raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zindabad,” reaffirming their commitment to serving with integrity and dedication.