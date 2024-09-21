Twin cities administrations join hands against dengue

ISLAMABAD - Amid the alarming rise in dengue cases in the twin cities, district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are taking coordinated prevention and enforcement actions to tackle the dengue outbreak. A joint meeting of officials from both administrations outlined the next steps in controlling the spread of dengue. The meeting co-chaired by the commissioners of both cities while the deputy commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also in attendance to discuss strategies aimed at curbing the dengue outbreak. The numbers are concerning: so far, 537 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi and 389 in Islamabad.

In Islamabad alone, 41 patients have been admitted to various hospitals. The data also revealed that most of the cases (74%) occurred among men, while 26% were women. The majority of the affected persons were from particularly between the ages of 20 and 39.

In the last 24 hours, 48 new cases of dengue have emerged. Over the past week, 1,646 positive larvae cases were found across both cities. During the meeting, a briefing was given on the ongoing anti-dengue operations, especially at the borders between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Joint efforts have identified several larvae breeding grounds, which the authorities were targeting for further action.

The administrations stressed the need to use all available resources to prevent the growth of dengue larvae. Officials also highlighted the importance of launching a public awareness campaign to inform citizens about dengue prevention and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) they should follow.

In the fight against dengue, the authorities are not only focusing on prevention but also enforcement. Three persons were arrested in the Industrial Area of Islamabad for failing to comply with anti-dengue SOPs. This action was taken under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, particularly in sectors G-8 and G-9. In addition to the arrests in the Industrial Area, five more persons were detained in the Nellore area. These individuals were found to be involved in activities that contributed to the breeding of dengue larvae, further highlighting the need for vigilance. The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Memon, directed officials to intensify the operations and ensure strict adherence to SOPs across all areas. He emphasized that crackdowns were underway against those responsible for environments that facilitate the breeding of dengue larvae. The district administration vowed to continue these operations and urged citizens to play their part by following the SOPs and supporting the anti-dengue efforts.

By focusing on both prevention and enforcement, the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were taking coordinated action to tackle the dengue outbreak head-on, with the goal of protecting public health and preventing further cases.