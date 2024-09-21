Universities must ensure smooth conduct of MDCAT exams: President PMDC

ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj has directed to ensure smooth conduct of MDCAT exam on September 22.

He issued the directives here on Friday during a meeting with vice chancellors of the public universities authorized to conduct the upcoming Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT). President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj directed all involved institutions to carry out strict vigilance during the examination process to avoid malpractice, cheating or mishaps.

He requested to enforce Section 144 for the upcoming MDCAT to ensure a secure and transparent examination process nationwide. This law prohibits public gatherings and the use of electronic devices, aiming to prevent cheating and disruptions. Law enforcement will ensure compliance, and violators will face legal and disciplinary actions. During the meeting, the universities’ authorities apprised the PM&DC regarding the preparation of the examination to be held across the country.

They apprised that the exam was being conducted in 30 cities and two international centers in Riyadh and Dubai. Universities apprised that the admit cards have been issued and all preparations have been completed with all codal formalities. All quarters concerned including authorities and security agencies have been involved so that the exam was conducted in a foolproof manner and its secrecy and transparency was maintained. The meeting was informed that all efforts will be made to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

To ensure the integrity in MDCAT examinations, the PMDC stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and fairness during the MDCAT, which is a crucial step in selecting future medical and dental professionals. Key directives issued by the PMDC President included comprehensive candidate verification and identification procedures, deployment of invigilators and monitoring teams to uphold examination standards, use of modern surveillance technology to monitor exam centers and deter malpractice and implementation of tamper-proof systems to ensure secure handling of exam materials. Additionally, universities have been instructed to take appropriate action against any individual found to be engaging in cheating or other practices during the exam. Dr. Rizwan Taj emphasized the importance of this examination in ensuring only the most qualified and deserving candidates are selected for medical and dental education in Pakistan.

The PMDC in order to maintain standards of Pakistan’s medical and dental education system asked all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring a smooth and successful MDCAT exam. Universities conducting the MDCAT have arranged examination centers including Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University with 33 centers, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) 26 centers, Khyber Medical University (KMU) 13 centers, and Dow University of Health Sciences six centers. A total of 167,744 students have been registered for the MDCAT exam.

The breakdown of candidate registered for exam in the provinces is as Punjab with 58,380 students, Sindh with 38,678, KPK with 42,329, Balochistan with 5,806, ICT with 18,408, AJK 3,145, Gilgit-Baltistan with 739, and 259 international students. He advised the candidates to refrain from any unethical behavior during the examination and reminded them that strict penalties will be imposed on those attempting to cheat or engage in fraudulent activities. The council emphasized both students and invigilators the importance of following the established rules and guidelines to ensure the credibility and fairness of the MDCAT.

Any misconduct or violations will result in disciplinary action including debarring of the candidates from future examinations.

The meeting was attended by vice chancellors including Prof. A.W. Rathore VC UHS Lahore, Prof. Dr. Saeed Qureshi V.C Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq VC Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Tariq Iqbal VC Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad, Zafar ullah Registrar Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta.