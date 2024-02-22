Thursday, February 22, 2024
Punjab announces new timings for schools

Web Desk
1:21 AM | February 22, 2024
Punjab Government has announced new school timings for February 2024 as the harsh cold winter ends.

The school timings have been revised after pleasant weather conditions as extreme cold wave ends, that previous forced government to revise the timings. The revised schedule aims to improve the learning environment for young students, who enjoy month-long break.

According to latest update, the regular classes in boys’ schools in Lahore and other cities in Punjab will start from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, while classes of girls’ schools will start from 8:15 am – 2:15 pm.

New School Timings in Lahore

Boys Schools
8:30 am – 2:30 pm
8:30 pm – 12:15 pm (Friday)

Girls Schools
8:15 am – 2:15 pm
8:30 pm – 12:00 pm (Friday)

Spokespersons also made changes in schools operating in double shifts. Meanwhile, exams were delayed for student and staff safety. The new changes show government’s strict method ordering education standards.

