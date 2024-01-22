Ahmed Baig lifts Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf title

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig, hailing from Lahore, clinched the prestigious title in the 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024, which concluded at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Sunday.
Leading the tournament from the first day, Ahmed Baig showcased exceptional skills, posting a gross score of 275, finishing under 13 and securing the coveted trophy. Muhammad Zubair from KGC secured the runner-up position with an impressive six under par. In the senior professionals category, Nisar Hussain claimed the trophy, with Muhammad Siddique and Muhammad Tariq securing the runner-up positions.
The junior professional category saw Muhammad Sahil and Umar Shahzad clinching the first and second positions, respectively. A notable highlight of the tournament was Zubair Hussain from PAF achieving a remarkable hole-in-one on the second day, earning him acclaim and a brand-new Toyota Corolla car. Another car for the hole-in-one winner in the Local KGC Category remained unclaimed.
The tournament also featured a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Professionals, and KGC Caddies, held on January 16 and 17. In the caddies category, Shahid Malik claimed the trophy for 2024, with M Javed and Kamran Zahoor as runners-up. Ashiq Naz led the KGC Senior Professional Category with six over par, and M Iqbal finished second. In the KGC Professionals category, M Nawaz grabbed the trophy with Ali Sher as the runner-up.
Top professionals, including M Shabbir, Ahmed Baig, M Munir, and Minhaj Maqsood Waraich, received an appearance fee of PKR 100,000 each. Additionally, PKR 150,000 was equally distributed among the top senior professionals, including Muhammad Tariq, Nisar Hussain, and Muhammad Akram.
Chief Guest Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M), T Bt, and Bank Al Habib’s Chairman, Abbas D Habib, distributed prizes amongst the winners. Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the efforts of Bank AL Habib and KGC in hosting this popular golf event, expressing appreciation for the delightful weather in Karachi for golf.