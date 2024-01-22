Ahmed Baig lifts Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf title

LAHORE - Ahmed Baig, hailing from La­hore, clinched the prestigious title in the 13th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024, which concluded at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) on Sunday.

Leading the tournament from the first day, Ahmed Baig show­cased exceptional skills, posting a gross score of 275, finishing un­der 13 and securing the coveted trophy. Muhammad Zubair from KGC secured the runner-up posi­tion with an impressive six under par. In the senior professionals category, Nisar Hussain claimed the trophy, with Muhammad Sid­dique and Muhammad Tariq se­curing the runner-up positions.

The junior professional cat­egory saw Muhammad Sahil and Umar Shahzad clinching the first and second positions, respectively. A notable highlight of the tournament was Zubair Hussain from PAF achieving a remarkable hole-in-one on the second day, earning him acclaim and a brand-new Toyota Corolla car. Another car for the hole-in-one winner in the Local KGC Cat­egory remained unclaimed.

The tournament also featured a two-day match for local KGC Professionals, Senior Profes­sionals, and KGC Caddies, held on January 16 and 17. In the caddies category, Shahid Malik claimed the trophy for 2024, with M Javed and Kamran Za­hoor as runners-up. Ashiq Naz led the KGC Senior Professional Category with six over par, and M Iqbal finished second. In the KGC Professionals category, M Nawaz grabbed the trophy with Ali Sher as the runner-up.

Top professionals, including M Shabbir, Ahmed Baig, M Mu­nir, and Minhaj Maqsood Wara­ich, received an appearance fee of PKR 100,000 each. Addition­ally, PKR 150,000 was equally distributed among the top se­nior professionals, including Muhammad Tariq, Nisar Hus­sain, and Muhammad Akram.

Chief Guest Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M), T Bt, and Bank Al Habib’s Chair­man, Abbas D Habib, distributed prizes amongst the winners. Ad­miral Naveed Ashraf commend­ed the efforts of Bank AL Habib and KGC in hosting this popular golf event, expressing apprecia­tion for the delightful weather in Karachi for golf.