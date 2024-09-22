Cycling rally inspires community spirit

ISLAMABAD - National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Saturday hosted a cycling rally, in a spirited celebration of International Peace Day, which promoted harmony and fostered a sense of community across diverse groups. Themed “Cultivating Culture for Peace,” the event drew together cyclists of all ages, families, and differently-abled individuals, transforming the streets into a lively demonstration of solidarity and hope. Starting at F-9 Jinnah Park, the rally attracted enthusiastic participants, each pedaling with purpose. NACTA’s Director General, Saleha Zakir Shah, addressed the crowd, underscoring the essential role of collective action in fostering a peaceful society. “Peace is the cornerstone of development,” she asserted, urging all citizens to actively contribute to a harmonious Pakistan. She highlighted NACTA’s commitment to promoting positive initiatives that reflect the country’s true identity on the global stage. “Together, we can cultivate a culture of peace and resilience,” she added. “Events like this remind us of our shared values and the importance of standing together,” said one participant, reflecting the sentiment of many. The rally not only celebrated the ideals of peace and harmony but also showcased inclusivity. Participants included individuals from various backgrounds and abilities, with special recognition given to differently-abled cyclists for their inspiring contributions. The presence of senior NACTA officials, including Senior Analyst Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and other team members, further emphasized the event’s significance.

As the rally progressed through the city, the energy was palpable. Families riding side by side, children laughing, and community members cheering each other on painted a picture of unity and collective purpose. Local schools and community organizations participated, bringing banners and art displays that showcased messages of peace and collaboration.

The route wound through some of Islamabad’s most picturesque areas, creating an inviting atmosphere for onlookers who joined in the festivities. Along the way, participants stopped to engage with local residents, sharing stories and exchanging ideas on how to foster peace within their neighborhoods. This interaction added an organic layer to the event, turning it into a moving dialogue about community and coexistence.

The event culminated in a heartfelt ceremony where honorary certificates and caps were awarded to participants, acknowledging their commitment to peace and community engagement. Local artists also performed music that resonated with themes of unity and hope, further enriching the experience.

Attendees expressed appreciation for NACTA’s initiative, noting its positive impact on enhancing security and promoting understanding among diverse communities. As the sun set over Islamabad, the cycling rally left behind not just a message of peace but also a renewed commitment among citizens to work together for a brighter, more harmonious future.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said every sector was showing improvement and progress due to initiatives taken by the incumbent government. He stated this while addressing “Cycle For Life” rally organized in collaboration with the Mujahid Group Of Industries, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khubaib Foundation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Islamabad Administration, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Cycling Association

Rana Mashhood said that the rally was aimed to promote environmental preservation, raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and engage youth in healthy activities.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was advancing towards the path of development and growth in the exports of textiles and Information technology, increase in the stock exchange index, and growth in other sectors reflected the result-oriented policies of the government. The PMYP Chairman further stated that Premier Shehbaz Sharif had inaugurated the National Volunteer Core to include the youth in the policy-making, development and governance engagements.

Pakistan has talented youth and a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development, he said adding, “We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields and they have to “Say no to drugs”. Rana Mashhood said that the Green Youth Movement (GYM) an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was creating awareness and sensitizing Youth about the effects of climate change. “By harnessing the youth’s creativity, energy, and commitment, we can drive meaningful change and create a legacy of sustainability for future generations, “he added. The Chairman PMYP added that Pakistan produces less than 1 percent of the world’s carbon footprint and was suffering the biggest consequences of climate change which needed to be addressed with the help of the World Climate Change Organizations. Mashhood said that PMYP had taken various initiatives in the fields of education, technical education, arts and culture, sports, science, math, innovation awards and others to empower youth.