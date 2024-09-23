KP Food Authority seizes 500 litres counterfeit beverages

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued its crackdown against the adulteration mafia across the province and seized counterfeit beverages and adulterated jiggery during raids in different markets.

The Food Safety Team Town-4 carried out inspection on several businesses, including a cold drinks shop on Phandu Road, where approximately 500 liters of counterfeit beverages were confiscated, and heavy fines were imposed on the owner.

Similarly, Food Safety Teams Town-1, Town-2, and Town-4 conducted a joint operation in the Naguman area, raiding a jaggery-making facility. During the raid, 1,200 kilograms of adulterated jaggery and 1,500 kilograms of sugar were seized.

According to the details, the facility was found mixing sugar and other chemicals to produce jaggery, leading to the registration of an FIR against the owners and further action under the Food Safety Act.

In another significant action, the Food Safety Team set up a checkpoint in the Takhta baig area of Khyber district, inspecting vehicles carrying food items. The mobile food testing lab was used on-site to test samples of water, ice cream, ghee, oil, and milk.

According to the spokesperson, 80 kilograms of ice cream and 10 kilograms of local crisps were found to be substandard and were destroyed on the spot, with heavy fines imposed on the owners.

Director General of the Food Authority, Wasif Saeed stated that the KP Food Authority is determined to rid the province of adulteration.

Commending the successful operations, Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru emphasised that strict punitive measures will be taken against those endangering public health, and no leniency will be shown to the offenders.