It’s a common adage that there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies in international relations. All the relations are interest-based and there are fewer times when two countries interact with each other without any purpose. But we have examples throughout our own history when we found our friends standing by Pakistan and helping it overcome issues it confronts. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) stands tall in the list of Pakistan’s friendly countries.

The relationship between Pakistan and KSA is such that it has been surmounting all challenges, especially that Pakistan confronted throughout its history. The political, economic, military and social bonds between the two countries are exemplary ever since Pakistan came into being. Since Pakistan’s inception in 1947, it has faced territorial conflicts with India which are still lingering on. Pakistan has always been in need of friends who could help it further its political stance vis a vis India. Fortunately, we never had to worry as we have always had an influential country like KSA by our side. Saudi Arabia enjoys a unique position in the Islamic world, needless to mention, because of the most sacred holy sites it harbours.

Its tilt towards Pakistan has always been no less than a blessing for us. Even after fostering good relations between KSA and India, its affinity for Pakistan has seldom shrunk. Whenever Pakistan speaks for Kashmir, Riyadh upfront supports the Pakistani narrative. Pakistan has expressed its firm resolve to defend every inch of Saudi Arabia if there is any impending foreign invasion of the holy land. In economic terms, KSA has been an outright supporter who has always pulled Pakistan out of crises through a variety of measures. Be it granted in terms of cash and crude, soft loans or deposits, KSA has always been a lending hand.

Around 2.5M Pakistanis work in Saudi Arabia forming 10 percent of the total KSA population and the third largest expatriate community. They send billions of dollars back home which is the mainstay of our economy. Even today when we are facing the worst economic crisis, KSA has $3bn deposits in the Pakistani treasury. Also, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has vowed to increase Saudi investment in Pakistan by up to $10bn. Pakistan has always been grateful for the financial favours that KSA has offered. Military relations between the two countries have been unparalleled. Since as far back as 1970, our military officers have been deputed to KSA for providing training to their officers and men. Also, KSA officers from all three services have been regularly visiting Pakistani training institutions for basic as well as advanced training. Military exercises between the two armed forces are a regular feature. These exercises not only provide an opportunity to learn from each other but also develop interoperability between different tiers of respective military organisations.

Likewise, there is a special social bond between the people of both countries. Pakistanis revere KSA more than their own homes because of the holiest places it houses. They flock to the holy land in great numbers around the year for performing Umrah and Hajj. This year KSA has announced restoring Pakistan’s pre-pandemic quota of 180,000 pilgrims for Hajj, a gesture greatly lauded by all Pakistanis. The two countries have been walking together all along their shared history. Both have been repeatedly backing each other on various occasions and their interaction over history has resulted in the shape of understanding about each other. Obviously, this close interaction does not augur well with the adversaries who off and on try to sow seeds of mistrust between both. Fake news as this is referred to as spread pertaining to relations between both brotherly countries.

However, the leadership on both sides is quite cognisant of the sensitivities involved and takes prudent measures to thwart attempts of hurting relations between them. The adversaries are unaware of the fact that the locus of bonding between both rests on the anvil of deep historical linkages that cannot be damaged by the hollowness their misconception carries. The relations between Pakistan and KSA are exclusive, cordial and strategic. They trust each other and their relations over the past 75 years is a testimony of the fact that there can be permanent friends in international relations albeit varying interests in respective international spheres.

The respect and gratitude that the leaders on both sides pay to each other reflect the kind of immense affection entrenched mutually in the roots of their relationship. Before one embarks on a journey to sceptically review relations between both countries it is to be underscored that KSA is one of the strategic partners of Pakistan who has stood by us on many occasions when we needed friends badly. Lest we forget when Pakistan carried out nuclear tests we were threatened to be isolated and impoverished.

Again, it was KSA who albeit international criticism came forward to help Pakistan. When KSA was threatened by the Houthis in Yemen it was Pakistan that stepped ahead and reiterated its commitment to defend the country if need be. It has thus been proven time and again that both are glued to enduring relationships, it is thus futile on part of our adversaries to create any dent in their closeness.